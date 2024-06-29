14th Anniversary: Firm offers free eye care to 200 elderly persons 

A real estate firm, Sterling Homes has provided free eye check-ups, care, glasses, and cataract surgery to 200 elderly persons who are residents of Ogun and Lagos States.

The beneficiaries cut across Berger, Ojodu, Ogba, Ketu, Isheri, Magodo, Arepo, Mowe, Simawa, Olowoira, and Ikeja, of both states.

Cataract is a clouding of the lens of the eye, which is typically clear. Most cataracts develop slowly and don’t disturb eyesight early on. But with time, cataracts will eventually affect vision.

A series of surveys conducted by the National Library of Medicine showed that the prevalence of cataract blindness among people aged 50 and above ranged between 2.1 and 3.8% in Northern Nigeria, 11–13 and 4.1% in the Niger Delta, and 0.84% in South-Western.

Dr Kunle Adeyemi, its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), stated the motivation behind this and noted that the deed was part of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility initiative since its establishment, as part of giving back to society.

“We decided to focus on vulnerable senior citizens with various eye problems, as sight is one of the most important sense organs and helps us to move and perform tasks.

“It is important to help those who cannot afford to pay for cataract surgery, as many people have become completely blind because they cannot afford to pay to remove cataracts from their eyes,” he said.

He added it partnered with Eye Foundation Hospital to execute the initiative, adding that one surgery for cataracts for those who were affected costs not less than N750,000.

He reflected that the firm had in previous years given scholarships, gadgets, and back-to-school items to public primary school students who were considered vulnerable and neglected, as well as empowered widows with sewing machines, and grinding machines.

“In 2023, we focused on children with Down syndrome and kids with special needs to help improve their health condition,” he said.

Celebrating the milestones, Adeyemi said the 14 years have been a fantastic journey with various experiences trying to provide housing solutions for Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

“It gives me joy and brings fulfillment to see people and families smile during allocations of their landed properties or handling over of keys to their houses”, adding that it has transcended beyond the shores of Nigeria and now provides housing solutions in the Eastern part of Africa.

He noted that the firm is looking forward to replicating housing solutions across African countries, especially to people at the base of the pyramid of housing scheme, as well as the middle and upper classes individuals.

Mrs Oyelowo Adedoyin and Pastor Obasola Ajulo, some of the beneficiaries commended the efforts put in place by attending to the needs of those with such capacity.