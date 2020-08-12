441 first-class graduates apply for teaching jobs in Oyo

About 441 first-class graduates from different fields applied to write the computer-based test (CBT) for teaching jobs that commenced in Ibadan, Oyo State government disclosed on Tuesday.

The exercise which is to run through the week till Saturday attracted applicants from all the zones of the state.

Chairman, Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, Akinade Alamu stated this while inspecting the exercise which held at the University of Ibadan CBT hall.

Alamu said the interest displayed by the candidates in the teaching service portended significant turnaround for the education sector in the state, as the present administration under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has ensured all other inputs to achieve success have been provided.

“We are happy to have the best applicants, especially the first-class graduates taking part in this exercise, the government of Oyo State is desirous of lifting education to a higher level so that we will have as much as the best among our applicants.

“We want to bring back the pride attached to teaching in the old, it is the best profession and if we have the best hands joining, it is a good omen.

“The scores at the interview level will place applicants higher, we have a mark for NCE, we have different mark for graduates and there is a higher mark for first class, this shows that the whole thing will be based on merit.

Akinade said that the inputs earlier made available to the education sector by the present administration like distribution of compendium of past questions of subjects, the intervention classes, distribution of books among others were indications that the state was doing well.