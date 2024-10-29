36 Nigerian states, FCT and their internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2023

The 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated N2.43 trillion internally in 2023, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2023, is 26.03 percent higher than N1.93 trillion recorded in 2022.

According to the data released by the statistics agency, Lagos retained its top position as the state with the highest IGR in the period under review, followed by the FCT and Rivers. Taraba generated the lowest IGR in 2023, followed by Yobe and Kebbi.

The data also showed that Lagos IGR in 2023 (N815.86b) is more than 18 states combined and more than the total amount generated in three regions; South East, North West, and North East.

South West generated the highest IGR (N1.12 trillion) in the period under review, followed by South South (N468.74 billion), North Central (N387.65 billion), North West (N206.22 billion), South East (N142.95 billion), and North East (N104.35 billion).

Here is the amount generated by each state of the federation and the FCT in the table below:

