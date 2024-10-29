10 Nigerian states with the lowest IGR in 2023

The 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated N2.43 trillion internally in 2023, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2023, is 26.03 percent higher than N1.93 trillion recorded in 2022.

According to the data released by the statistics agency, Taraba generated the lowest IGR in 2023, followed by Yobe and Kebbi.

Here are the 10 states at the bottom and what they generated in 2023:

1. Taraba — N10.87 billion

2. Yobe — N11.19 billion

3. Kebbi — N11.74 billion

4. Gombe — N15.18 billion

5. Adamawa — N17.07 billion

6. Sokoto — N17.96 billion

7. Benue — N19.12 billion

8. Borno — N19.45 billion

9. Bayelsa — N19.82 billion

10. Imo — N21.05 billion

Five out of the six states in the North East are on the list. Two states from the North West, one from the North Central, South East, and South South each. No South West state on the list

