Top 10 states with the highest IGR in 2023

The 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated N2.43 trillion internally in 2023, according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2023, is 26.03 percent higher than N1.93 trillion recorded in 2022.

According to the data released by the statistics agency, Lagos retained its top position as the state with the highest IGR in the period under review, followed by the FCT and Rivers.

Read also: Lagos tops as 36 states, FCT records N2.43 trillion IGR

Here are the top ten states with the highest IGR in 2023 and the amount they generated below:

1. Lagos — N815.86 billion

2. FCT — N211.1 billion

3. Rivers — N195.41 billion

4. Ogun — N146.88 billion

5. Delta — N114.09 billion

6. Edo — N64.67 billion

7. Kaduna — N62.49 billion

8. Kwara — N59.64 billion

9. Oyo — N52.75 billion

10. Akwa Ibom — N43.18 billion

Four states from the oil-rich South-South region made the top 10, three from the South West, and one from the North Central and North West each. No state from the South East and the North East in the top 10.

Share