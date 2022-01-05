30,000 to benefit from Lagos feeding programme

At least 30,000 Lagosians are to benefit from the feeding and community outreach under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s BOS Christmas initiative.

The programme is an off-shoot of the digital #BOSChristmas celebration which originated from the comment section of the governor’s official Instagram page.

Speaking during the flag-off event at Surulere, Sanwo-Olu noted the need for individual ownership of the collective development process. “I hope that this programme inspires and encourages everyone, even in our own little way to make someone happy”, he said.

The programme which launched on new year’s day will impact individuals and households in the most vulnerable communities across the state. Locals of thirty communities within Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ibeju-Lekki, among a host of other local government and local council development areas will profit from the programme.

The initiative builds upon the themes of sharing and selflessness present in the governor’s yuletide message to the people of the state. Sanwo-Olu encouraged residents to show love and compassion to one another throughout the season, stating “We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another by being kind and generous to the people around us”.

In the spirit of sustainable partnerships and community-centered development, local outreach partners and organisations with strong roots in the target communities have joined the laudable initiative. Speaking at the Ajegunle outreach about his organisation’s involvement, Isaac Success Omoyele, founder of Dreams from the Slum Empowerment Initiative said, “Being a part of the BOS outreach is exciting because it gives us the opportunity to do more. Before now, we couldn’t reach out to the number of persons we have been able to within six communities in Ajegunle”.

In Surulere, Tobi Fletcher, head chef at Ofada Boy plans to extend the outreach to six communities including Shitta, Iponri, Alaka, Small London, Ojuelegba, and Lawanson, appreciating the opportunity and support provided by the governor on the BOS Christmas initiative.

The BOS outreach is scheduled to continue through the first ten days of the new year, with the objective of reducing the burden on the most vulnerable households.