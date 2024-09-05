30 killed, 1,000 farms destroyed in terror attacks in Plateau since May – BCDC Vanguard

…Mutfwang condemns renewed attacks in Bokkos, commiserates with deceased families

The Bokkos Cultural Development Council (BCDC) Vanguard has condemned the recent resurgence of deadly attacks by Fulani terrorists targeting ethnic minorities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nigeria.

BCDC said despite peace agreements with the Nigerian military, at least 30 people have been murdered and over 1,000 crop farms destroyed since May 2024.

In a statement signed by Farmasum Fuddang, a lawyer and the Chairman BCDC Vanguard and eight other members, made available to Journalists through WhatsApp on Wednesday in Jos, indicates that the latest attacks occurred on September 3, resulting in the deaths of many people in Daffo and Kwatas communities and still counting.

“We feel betrayed by those responsible for our protection. Close to ten of our members are currently lying dead, victims of the latest assaults in Daffo and Kwatas communities. These attacks, executed simultaneously on September 3, followed a week of isolated attacks resulting in 16 deaths.

“The latest attack in Daffo started around 7 pm, targeting peaceful residents in a commercial area near a military base. The Fulani-speaking terrorists launched a brazen attack, leaving at least seven people dead.

“At the same time, a similar attack in Kwatas and Ambul- Barkish killed at least four people”; the statement said.

The group expressed feelings of betrayal by those responsible for their protection, citing the failure of the Nigerian military to prevent the attacks.

The Vanguard demanded answers and swift action from those responsible, as well as adequate compensation for those who have suffered violence and the dislodging of terrorist camps in the area.

The group also called on the international community to rise up and demand justice for their people, who have been subjected to consistent armed attacks since 2013, resulting in over 500 deaths and the forced annexation of their communities.

When contacted, Samson Zhakom, the spokesperson of Operation Safe Heaven (OPSH) said he was not aware of the killings but was waiting for the sector commander of OPSH of Bokkos for proper information.

Mutfwang condemns renewed attacks, commiserates with deceased families

Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, the Plateau state governor has expressed deep sorrow over the brutal killing of innocent individuals by gunmen in Daffo and Kwatas communities of Bokkos Local Government Area.

In a statement, by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Governor Mutfwang condemned the attack, describing it as both tragic and intolerable.

He said as the is achieving a return to relative peace in the state, security agencies should intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to justice.

The Governor extended his heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the quick recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack.

Governor Mutfwang also commended the security agencies for their dedication and sacrifice, while urging them to enhance their intelligence gathering to enable more timely and effective responses.

Reassuring the people of Daffo and Kwatas of the commitment of his administration to the protection of their lives and property, Governor Mutfwang emphasised that the incident would not deter his administration’s resolve to restore and sustain lasting peace across Plateau State.

He also called on all residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities by criminal elements to the authorities for prompt action.