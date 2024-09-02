Police kill one, hunt for fleeing armed robbers in Plateau

Plateau State Police Command

The Plateau State Police Command has neutralised one suspected armed robber and is currently on the trail of his fleeing accomplices.

The incident occurred when a patrol team from the Department of Operations (DOPS) encountered a roadblock mounted by the suspects in Bokkos, Bokkos Local Government Area of the State.

According to the statement by Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Plateau State Command, made available to Journalists in Jos, the suspects opened fire on the officers in Bokkos Local Government, leading to a gun battle that resulted in the neutralisation of one of the suspects. The others managed to escape into the forest.

It said the scene had been visited by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Bokkos division, and the corpse had been deposited at the Bokkos Public Morgue.

“Olugbemiga Emmanuel Adesina, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police has assured residents of the state that the command is committed to ensuring their safety and security”, the statement said.