3 aspirants withdraw from APC Edo guber race

Three aspirants seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket to contest the September 11 election in Edo State have withdrawn from the race.

Lucky Imasuen, former deputy governor; Ernest Umahikhe, a retired Permanent Secretary from the Federal Civil Service, and Osagie Ize-Iyamu announced their exit from the race in separate statements in Benin on Saturday.

These withdrawals brings the number of contenders to three.

Imasuen said that he withdrew based on the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) to zone the position to Edo Central.

“I write to you today with a heavy heart to announce my decision to withdraw from the gubernatorial primaries of our great party in the interest of peace and unity of our great party,” he said in the statement.

“I have come to the conclusion that since our National Working Committee (NWC), in their wisdom, expressed their preference for zoning the governorship position to Edo Central Senatorial district, it’s wise to align with the decision of the party.

“I am immensely grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me throughout this journey. Your dedication and passion have been the driving force behind my campaign.”

Umahikhe also said he stepped down in the interest of peace and unity in the party.

“Our train is making a temporary stop to engender peace and unity in our party, the All Progressivs Congress, APC.

“Frankly, the hardest part about making this decision has been the fate of Edo people, who are faced with diverse challenges,” he said.

He promised to support whoever emerged from the primaries.