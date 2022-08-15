2023: Yewa monarchs throw weight behind Abiodun’s second term bid

In the second term bid the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, received a boost as the monarchs in Yewa Traditional Council declared their support for the governor’s continuation in office beyond 2023.

Conveying the decision of the Council, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, while speaking at the 70th birthday of a renowned businessman, Akeem Adigun, held in Lagos at the weekend, said that the monarchs in Ogun West are united and solidly behind the emergence of the governor a second term.

Oba Olugbenle said that the “case is closed” in regards to the forthcoming general election in the state, adding that “all those who are yet to come to terms with the reality will soon do so.”

The monarch, who also commended the humble nature and the love of the governor for the people of Yewaland, assured the governor of the total support of all the sons and daughters of Yewaland.

“At the Yewa traditional council, we don’t have any pending fight any longer over any governorship candidate, member of the House of Representatives or the Senate, the case is closed, as far as we are concerned.

“We thank you for the love you have for us in Ogun West; I want to assure you that our sons and daughters are solidly behind you; don’t be afraid.

“Your Excellency, be calm, all those who are yet to understand and face the reality will soon understand; some of us totally understand, and we would give you that resounding victory through our votes,” the Olu of Ilaro said.

He acknowledged the decision of the governor to name the celebrant as a member of the Governing Board of the Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa, expressing confidence that the celebrant and others from Yewaland appointed to various governing boards would add more value to the institutions they were appointed into.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Abiodun described the celebrant as an embodiment of humility who he said is very focused, calm and never stops to help those in need.

Abiodun, while appreciating the celebrant for his support towards the emergence of his administration in 2019, noted that the celebrant is still solidly behind his administration.