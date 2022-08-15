YOD urges youths to be active in politics, decision making, poverty eradication

The Youth Orientation for Development (YOD) has called on Nigerian youths to quit sitting on the fence, and become active in solving problems around them particularly in achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

YOD, which in collaboration with Adams College marked the 2022 International Youth Day in Lagos on Friday, said that youths can be actively involved in politics, solving climate change-related problems, and developing innovative solutions that can help eradicate poverty in society.

Emmanuel Ejiogu, president of Youth Orientation for Development, said that the time has come for Nigerian youths to get involved in issues of politics, climate change, entrepreneurship, and be part of decision making.

He said youths are no longer the future of tomorrow because leadership starts today, which is why they need to be involved.

According to him, Nigerian youths are critical to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in issues relating to zero hunger, elimination of poverty, and ensuring equality.

Ejiogu described youths as those belonging to an innovative class and said that they can come up with innovative approaches to ending the problem of poverty in Nigeria.

“The objective of International Youth Day 2022 is to amplify the message that action is needed across all generations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and leave no one behind. It will also raise awareness on certain barriers to intergenerational solidarity, notably ageism, which impacts young and old persons while having detrimental effects on society as a whole,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “Solidarity across generations is key for sustainable development. As we navigate the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important to recognise and address these age-related barriers to ‘build back better,’ in a manner that leverages all generations’ strengths and knowledge.”

Presenting the keynote speech, Euriel Momah, director of programme at Youth Orientation for Development, said youths need to serve as educators and motivators.

According to him, youths need to understand the SDGs, the role they are expected to play in achieving them, and live by example to other youths.

Using a sustainable environment as an example, he said, the youth has a critical role to play in preserving the environment through their actions which can come in form of tree planting and proper waste disposal.

Momah urged the youths to make up their minds about joining the process of selecting their leaders by taking an active part in the coming elections and also motivating other youths sitting on the fence to become active as well.

On his part, Adams Adebola, proprietor of Adams College, said the school believed that youths need to be placed in a central position rather than sit on the fence.

“Many youths are active in social media but we want them to be fully involved. We want youths to be active in politics, and ensure there is peace in their community because terrorism is everywhere and those terrorists started as children and grew with it while some of them are even youths. So, we want to see how they can channel their energy towards positive things,” he said.

Adebola, who said that one of the SDGs centered on poverty alleviation, which aims at eliminating hunger in society by 2030, said the youth must be fully involved.

“We want to start giving them direction on how to be innovative and have an entrepreneurship mind because it is not just attending school and having the certificate. I am highly positive that the youth who listened to the symposium today will be able to take it to a great level and become better in life,” he added.