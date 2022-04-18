2023: We will support candidate that can deliver Nigeria from its dying state – Youth group

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has pledged to support any presidential candidate that could deliver Nigeria from its dying state.

The group also said that the emergence of a Christian/Christian or a Muslim/Muslim presidential

ticket in the 2023 general election would not be a true expression of equity, fairness and justice for Nigeria and Nigerians.

YOWICAN emphasised that rotation of the office of the president would promote unity and concord, saying the message will be taken to the grassroots for the actualisation of what it called 2023 divine agenda.

The body gave these indications in a communique’ issued at the end of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to communique’ signed by BelusoChukwu Enwere, YOWICAN national chairman, and Bako Elijah, national secretary, the group said it

would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders towards a robust sensitisation for participation in the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), with the aim of ensuring that all eligible youths procure their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

It said YOWICAN shall in addition to engaging her members in ceaseless prayers, proceed with action to support a presidential candidate that will save and deliver the dying nation of from its present state.

“YOWICAN expresses deepest concern and displeasure over the crimes and injustice against humanity by the unwarranted destruction of lives and property in different parts of the country. This senseless killings must stop now.

“YOWICAN national leadership shall embark on a tour of the 36 states and the FCT, for the purpose of a prayer crusade seeking God’s intervention over the bleeding state and anarchy in Nigeria” it said.

According to the group, “YOWICAN decries the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, yet commends the efforts of government and security agencies in combating the nefarious activities of bandits, killer herdsmen, insurgents etc.; and further calls on Government and the Security Agencies to approach all persons who have made statements/assertions claiming to know the bandits, terrorists and criminals (and/or their camps or hideouts); to come and assist in fishing-out these evil people.”

The communique further added: “Despite the efforts so far made in combating crime, YOWICAN observes the urgent need to curb the rising wave of attacks, killings, destruction of lives, properties, farmlands and livelihood of innocent citizens within the Northern states, specifically within Christian communities. If this malady is not checked, there is every likelihood that farming and economic activities will be crippled in 2022 farming season , affect the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections and do so much harm to our nation.

“YOWICAN declares that enough is enough over this deadly episodes oozing from all parts of Nigeria. Citizens are urged to collectively put a stop to bad governance and irresponsible leadership, and this can be achieved by the collective resolve to utilise our PVCs and cause a CHANGE of these tales of woe in Nigeria.”

It also made a demand for the immediate release of all abductees and particularly the passengers onboard the ill-fated Kaduna-Abuja train, who have been in captivity.

“We urge the Federal and Kaduna State Government to expedite action towards their release,” it said.