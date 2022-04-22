2023: Vote for personality, not party – Salvador

Moshood Salvador, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned Nigerians against voting for political parties based on sentiments or attachment, instead of focusing on the characters of political hopefuls in the next 2023 general election.

“Vote for personality,” the APC chieftain advised, “and search for folks who you believe will do something wonderful for your children tomorrow.”

Salvador made the recommendation at Salvador Towers in Lagos at the annual Ramadan Lecture/Zakat event.

The politician, who is also the former Chairman of the state’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), bemoaned the country’s increasing poverty and suffering, claiming that politicians were unconcerned about the people’s well-being, resulting in the increasing difficulty.

Salvador, who blamed the country’s pervasive poverty on rising food prices, pointed out that diesel, which previously sold for N187 per litre, is now selling for N700 per litre, implying that the masses will feel the impact adversely.

He also pointed out that Nigeria was too richly endowed to be in such level of poverty it is currently wallowing in, but he bemoaned the fact that politicians had failed to benefit the masses.