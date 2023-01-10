2023 UTME: JAMB adopts e-naira for payment

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have reached an understanding on the use of the e-naira to facilitate payments for the 2023 Unified application documents.

Speaking during a meeting with the board and its financial partners, Rakiya Mohammed, director, IT, architecture and strategy division of the CBN, explained that the adoption of the e-wallet will, among other things, reduce overall indirect cost of cash transactions on the broader community, eliminate extortion of candidates and help block leakages in the board’s transactions.

Mohammed, represented by Abdul Shedrack, added that the adoption would also promote the digitisation of cash and facilitate the development of e-commerce, enable a reliable mechanism for issuance of bulk JAMB e-PINs, as well as support and promote the implementation of government policies.

In a JAMB bulletin issued on Monday, she noted that the e-naira was the digital version of the local paper naira currency, equal in value, backed by law and issued by the CBN. She also stated that the e-naira was not intended to replace cash but will function as safe and efficient alternative means of payment, adding that it was seamless and fortified against any forms of abuse.

With the eWallet implementation, the board, therefore, urged candidates to download and install the eWallet from the website https://mywallet.enaira.gov.ng or via the Mobile APP on Google PlayStore or Apple IOS Store (search for “e-naira”).