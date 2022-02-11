2023: Umo Eno’s endorsement gets a boost from A/Ibom exco

The endorsement of Umo Eno as Governor Udom Emmanuel’s successor in Akwa Ibom State has received a boost as the state executive council has followed suit with an overwhelming support and adoption.

It came barely thirteen days after his official unveiling as Governor Emmanuel’s preferred successor.

The endorsement by the State Executive Council is seen as a major boost that has cleared the pathway for the smooth emergence of Pastor Eno as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming primaries and the general election in 2023.

The event, which took place during a consultation visit by the Umo Eno Campaign Organisation to Commissioners and Special Advisers held at the residence of the Dean, College of Commissioners, and Commissioner for Agriculture, Glory Edet in Uyo.

Speaking during the consultative visit, the Director-General, Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Ambassador Assam Assam, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for granting the permission for Executive Council members to meet with the Campaign Organisation and commended members of the State Executive Council for their support and solidarity.

He described the Executive Council as the second primary constituency of Pastor Umo Eno which is why the total and overwhelming support and endorsement of the Executive Council is strategically important, admonishing that their support will go a long way to ensuring that the dream of achieving a well thought out, strategic continuity is realised.

Also speaking, the National Chairman, Maintain Peace Movement, a campaign organisation outfit, Emmanuel Enoidem, said members of Executive Council are bound to support, Eno first, because the Governor, himself the Chairman and member of Executive Council had already adopted and endorsed Eno.

According to him, he is a member of Executive Council and their colleague and thirdly, that all Exco members being members of MPM had earlier given their commitment to stand by whosoever the Governor picks as his preferred successor.

Addressing the gathering, the Governorship hopeful, Pastor Umo Eno noted that everybody was waiting and longing for the Governor’s endorsement, emphasizing that the endorsement by the Governor cannot stop the process, describing critics of his endorsement by the Governor as unfair.

He said the decision of the Governor could be likened to a man with many friends who had to choose one as his wife and despite making his choice, he is still criticized on his decision to marry.

“As a Governor who has worked with all Executive Council members, His Excellency is conscious of the need for continuity and only a member of Executive Council can understand the intricacies of the Completion Agenda and continuity, sustainability, and accountability.

“I am one of you, let us consolidate together, consolidate on Industrialization together, consolidate together to have a continuity agenda that will create jobs, boost Small and Medium Enterprise, SME’s, agriculture, ICT.

“This is what we want in Akwa Ibom State. I know from today you have my back as we will continue to expand the many legacies of the Governor”, he stated.

Responding, the Commissioner for Labour and Manpower, Sunny Ibuot who spoke on behalf of Commissioners, noted with delight that he was happy the governor kept his promise which he pledged that his successor will come from the Executive Council, stating that it was fulfilling that one of them has been chosen.

Speaking on behalf of Commissioners from Uyo Senatorial District, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, expressed gratitude to God that Eno was chosen, promising that as the Governor’s first line of attack and last line of defence, they will do all to market the Umo Eno 2023 aspiration

On his part, Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon Okpulum Etteh, who spoke on behalf of Commissioners from Eket Senatorial District, said the 2023 Governorship bid of Eno is not a new political battle to them. “We will never betray our product. If we betray this product, we’re betraying ourselves. Eket Senatorial District will market and support Umo Eno,” he vowed.

On her part, the host and Dean, College of Commissioners, Dr. Glory Edet, assured Pastor Eno of the total support and solidarity of Executive Council members, submitting that members have no reason not to support anyone the Governor chooses, because according to her, “the hand of God is upon Pastor Umo Eno’s aspiration.”

She explained that only one person can be Governor at a time, but “that does not mean the Governor hates other aspirants but no man can stop what is divinely written.

“Do not be afraid. God is with you. We will mobilize our various local government areas and constituencies towards achieving success. You are a committed Executive Council member who is resourceful and result-oriented. Go, make us proud,” she admonished.

“Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Monday Uko, who gave the vote of thanks also re-echoed the decision of the Executive Council of giving the all towards the realization of the Umo Eno 2023 governorship project.