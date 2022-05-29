2023 Presidency: PDP must seek ways to address burning national issues – Anyim

Former Secretary to the government of the Federation and an aspirant in the just concluded People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential primary, Pius Anyim, has urged the party to seek way to address burning national issues, irrespective of the outcome of the contest.

Anyim in a statement on Sunday after conceding defeat commended the PDP 2022 Special Convention Committee for doing a great job as well as congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for clinching the party’s ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Anyim said he is proud to have gone through the race to the end, but regretted, however, that delegates voted based on the same old primordial sentiments, while avoiding how to use the exercise resolve burning national issues.

Prior to the election, Anyim who had also served as Senate President had been a proponent of zoning the Presidency to the South East, as a way of addressing marginalization and social injustice in Nigeria.

Read also: Photos: EFCC officials storm PDP Convention

“I am shocked that consideration for voting the PDP presidential candidate was not based on burning national issues and how to resolve them, but still on the old primordial sentiments.

“It appears doubtful if our search for nationhood is yielding any results”

He expressed his appreciation to all those who stood by him throughout this race, “especially those that voted for me at the primary election.

“I want to assure all of you that we shall continue to stand tall until we birth the Nigeria of our collective dreams.

“Let me also congratulate His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for emerging the PDP flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

Long live Nigerians”.