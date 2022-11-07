2023: Obi has far more to offer than Atiku – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, director of special media projects and new media, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, says even Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has far more to offer than Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Fani-Kayode, Atiku does not measure up to Tinubu in the 2023 general election, adding that compared to Atiku, Tinubu is as ‘fit as a fiddle.’

The former minister of aviation in a statement on Sunday said no matter what one says about Tinubu, he has never betrayed those that helped him to power.

“He is loyal to his own to a fault while Atiku does not know the meaning of the word. When he and his friends attempt to mock Tinubu on issues of health, I laugh and shake my head with pity for them.

“The truth is that Tinubu is so far ahead of Atiku in this and every other respect and they know it. As each day passes, their collective ignorance, pettiness, idiocy and weaknesses are becoming more and more manifest.

“A man that cannot hold his own party together wants to be president. A man that cannot empathise with the suffering of the people and that gloats when people are suffering and when there is turmoil in the land cannot be trusted with power.

“A man that is trying to give the impression that he was part and parcel of Obasanjo’s success when in actual fact he was trying to frustrate that government’s efforts to improve the lives of our people is nothing less than treacherous and deceitful and he cannot be trusted with power.

“Atiku and his camp know that Tinubu will win this election and as each day passes, it is getting clearer. That is why they are so jittery. That is why they resort to nothing but falsehood, insults and abuse. That is why the only thing they talk about is Tinubu’s health and age.”

Fani-Kayode also said that APC and its presidential campaign council want a campaign that centres on issues, unlike Atiku and team.

“They are not the issue and neither do we in the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council care about what they say or do.

“For us, the issue is our beloved country Nigeria and the only person in the race that we can trust with the destiny of 200 million Nigerians is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We must never make the mistake of putting our nation in the hands of Atiku. The Nigerian people deserve far better than that,” he stated.

Fani-Kayode said it was an irony that Atiku is now calling former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a statesman and that deserves a nobel prize and that his face should be on the naira.

Kayode said: “Atiku is lying. He does not mean a word of it. He is offering a Greek gift. He is playing politics. Deep down he hates OBJ with a passion and he has always done because the president outfoxed and outpunched him at every turn when he attempted his treacherous move to usurp him and take his place as president.”