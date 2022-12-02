2023: INEC receives last tranche of PVCs in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State has received the last batch of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) from its headquarters in Abuja.

Timidi Wariowie, head, voter education and publicity, Edo State office of INEC, said officers of the commission have started counting and sorting the PVCs to ascertain the actual numbers of the cards that arrived the state.

Wariowie, while addressing journalists on Thursday in Benin City, said that the PVCs which arrived Edo State on Wednesday, November 30, would be transferred to the various local government areas for collection by prospective voters after they have been sorted by the officials.

He equally disclosed that as at November 20, 2022, the figure of uncollected old PVCs was 483,796, of which 12,351 had been collected with a balance of 471,445 in the office.

Giving more breakdown, he said the number of new PVCs received as at November 20 was 44,036 out of which 21,638 had been collected remaining 22,398 in the office.

“We have just received the last tranche of PVCs for Edo. The commission earlier promised Nigerians and Edo people that the last batch of PVCs would be ready by November ending. And, yesterday, November 30, the PVCs arrived Edo office of the commission.

“As you can see, the electoral officers from various local government are counting and sorting to get the actual numbers received,” Wariowie said.

He also said that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which will be used to authenticate voters, would arrive the state soon.