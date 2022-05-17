2023: I won’t contest for Nigeria’s president- Adesina

President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina says he will not contest the presidency of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

Adesina, in a statement on Tuesday, said he would rather focus on the mission of supporting accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.

According to him, “I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I am very touched by all who have gone to a great extent, with such huge sacrifices of their own volition to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

“The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will.

“They also expressed their political right, freedom of expression and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“While I am deeply honoured, humbled and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

“I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa and all the non-African shareholders of the AfDB have given me for Africa’s development,’’ he said.

There have been reports in some sections of the media that Adesina will join the 2023 presidential race.

Adesina who previously served as Nigeria’s minister of agriculture and rural development in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration which ended in 2015, was first elected president of the AfDB in May 2015 for a five-tenure and re-elected unanimously for a second tenure in August 2020.