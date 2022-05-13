Hacey Health, Access Bank organise free medical outreach at Ijede community

In commemoration of World Health Day 2022, themed ‘Our Planet, Our Health,’ the Hacey Health Initiative, with support from Access Bank, organised a free medical outreach for the residents of Ijede community in Lagos State.

The purpose of the outreach was to ensure that the health of the people living in rural communities is maintained.

“We are testing over 300 women in the Ijede neighbourhood in Ikorodu Lagos State and we will be donating materials to them to ensure that they continue to live a healthy life, to commemorate the day”, Bamidele Oyewumi, programme officer for Hacey Health Initiative, said.

“It is critical for us as an organisation to ensure that the communities we visit live healthy lives; we must continue to focus on communicable and non-communicable diseases that affect the health and productivity of women in rural communities.

“It is in places where people are not informed on how to treat, diagnose, and what to do if they are unwell that communicable diseases and non-communicable diseases increase the greatest,” he continued.

Speaking on the reach of the Hacey Health Initiative’s efforts to stop the spread of malaria, Anne Bassey, the organisation’s communication manager, stated that Hacey was in the communities because of the large number of individuals who are interested in what it has to offer the community.

“We educated the community on the need of staying healthy and the importance of checking their health.

“Those who have tested positive will be provided mosquito nets and will also be referred to primary health care centers for treatment.

“Residents in the community expressed their delight at having benefited from the Hacey Health Initiative”, Bassey said.

On her part, Qadri Gbolahan, supervisor of Health for the Ijede Local Council Region, said, “We are grateful to be able to participate in the sensitization on how to combat malaria and other diseases in our community.

“We are aware of how difficult things are in Nigeria today, and that few of us can afford healthcare, but Hacey is right here in our midst, doing everything they can to ensure that our people do not lack access to quality healthcare.”

“I am happy to be here, I have been able to learn more things about my health, including HIV, diabetes, malaria, and hypertension, and I have been able to learn the things I should eat and not eat, do and not do concerning my health status in order to be fit,” said Oduyemi Oluwadamilola, a resident of the Ijede community.