PMI, New Horizons forge partnership to boost youth employability in Nigeria

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals, has announced a strategic partnership with the country’s leading ICT Training and Exam Testing Institute, New Horizons, aimed at boosting youth employability by making them industry ready for the Project Economy.

New Horizons Nigeria is a franchise of the US-based New Horizons International, reputed for its global impact, with offices in 85 countries; a daily student attendance of over four million, and the first choice of the top Fortune 500 companies for their training needs.

As part of the agreement, New Horizons, a Premier Level Authorised Training Partner for PMI, will roll out Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) to 19,000 university students. “This partnership is very strategic as New Horizons will deliver courses relevant to many industries and sectors driving Nigeria’s growth. When businesses compete for these skills, Nigerians can expect better employability prospects and remuneration.”

“Our certifications are globally recognised, which means Nigerian youth will also be able to tap into the burgeoning remote work market,” George Asamani, Business Development Lead, Africa, PMI, stated.

Tim Akano, MD, New Horizons Nigeria said, the goal is to get as many Nigerians as possible trained on eight core PMI certifications. He listed the certifications as Project Management Professional (PMP), Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), Agile Certified Practitioner (ACP), Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP), Programme Management Professional (PgMP), Project Scheduling Professional (PMI-SP), Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP) and Professional in Business Analysis (PMI-PBA).

“The labour market in Nigeria is characterised by a significant mismatch between skills demanded by industry and those possessed by the youth. We see this across the continent and is not limited to Nigeria. We know what tomorrow needs; hence we decided to partner with PMI to bring training and education to the youth that is relevant in the contemporary labour market,” Akano stated.

According to him, Nigeria is sitting on a demographic goldmine that could transform the country’s fortunes. However, he states further that without addressing the problems of skills mismatch and the lack of digital skills, the youth will continue to miss out on opportunities in the labour market.

To ensure Nigerian youth can fully participate in the economy by seeking out in-demand skills, Akano said that New Horizons offers 100 percent scholarships to disadvantaged students. It also helps solicit sponsorship from well-to-do individuals and allows students to pay in installments.