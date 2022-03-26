2023: I will shine the torch soon, Ikpeazu assures PDP stakeholders

“Ndi Bende, unu sim gbaa torch. Azutalam battery and agam agba torch ahu in a matter of days.” Bende people, you have asked me to light the torch.

I have bought batteries, and I will deploy the torch in a matter of days.

So declared Abia State Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu to requests from Abia PDP stakeholders from Bende, who requested his political leaning in the succession to the Governor’s office in 2023.

Ikpeazu recalled the past and assured them about the future. “I have witnessed the two transitions in this state. I was here when Governor Orji Uzor Kalu managed his transition.

He showed the way, and we all followed. My immediate predecessor also played his part during his time and showed the way, and we all followed. The lot is on me now, and I will live up to that obligation. I will show the way, and I know that we will follow.”

The Bende PDP stakeholders visited Ikpeazu in Government House, Umuahia, on Friday, 25 March 2022.

The request and assurances are against the backdrop of intense lobbying, advocacy, and contention over the geo-political leaning of Abia State after Ikpeazu.

Abia State stakeholders are divided between those who insist that the zonal rotation was complete with the end of Ikpeazu’s tenure and those who argue otherwise.

The rotation-is-complete proponents insist that Ikpeazu from Abia South Senatorial Zone has completed the triangle following Theodore Orji from Abia Central and Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia North. They add that it should return to Abia North to start a fresh cycle.

The opponents cite the Abia Charter of Equity 1981 between the old Aba Division and Umuahia (old Bende) Division that pre-dated the creation of the State.

They argue that Abia State politicians have not respected the Charter as those from Umuahia Division have held office for 18 years against the current seven years for Aba Division. They submit that power should remain in Aba Division through the Abia Central Senatorial Zone.

Ikpeazu told the PDP stakeholders that he would indicate a leaning soon but would abide by the party’s decision.