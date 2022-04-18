2023: I will provide effective representation for Ikom, Boki Federal Constituency – Dane Osim

Former lawmaker and House of Representatives aspirant for Ikom Boki Federal Constituency Engineer Dane Osim Asu has assured the people of Boki and Ikom Federal Constituency that if given the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he will provide effective representation .

Osim who is also the immediate past Commissioner for Works said currently, the people of the Federal Constituency do not have a voice in the green chamber.

Speaking in an Interview with Business Day after consulting with the state Working Committee of the APC at the State Secretariat, the former Commissioner for Works and former majority leader in the Cross River State House of Assembly Engineer Dane Osim Asu inform the members of the State Working Committee of APC that he has the required experience and capacity to make the voice of Boki and Ikom heard.

“I have what it takes to give APC victory at the pools, Ikom/Boki voice has not been heard in the House of Representatives, I will give effective representation,

The former lawmakers said if given the party ticket, he he remain committed to the ideals of the party, having attempted three times.

Present at the event include, twenty two APC Ward Chairman, 22 Secretary of APC in Ikom, and Boki, 80 percent of the entire executive of APC in Boki and Ikom were fully represented.

In his remarks the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC Bar Alphonsus Ogar Eba commended the former Commissioner for coming to the party Secretariat will all the people from his Constituecy.

According to the party Chairman, tickets of the party are no longer at party Secretariat, tickets are with the people at the grassroots.

Eba said, “if you are not in touch with your people please leave politics, those who wants to fly our party tickets , the tickets are in the hands of the people”

“The governor is not going to anoint anybody, as I see the array of people gathered here, is the first time, I am seeing an aspirant is coming with everybody in his Constituecy and that is where the tickets lies.”

