2023: Group tasks CBN, financial institutions on alerting anti-graft agencies on vote buying fund

A non-governmental organization under the aegis of Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other financial institutions in the country to alert the anti-graft agencies to help track money stockpiled by politicians for voting buying in the forthcoming general elections.

Faith Nwadishi, the Executive Director of the organization made the call at the South-South stakeholders meeting on the 2023 general elections held in Benin City.

Nwadishi, who alleged that money has been stockpiled by politicians in banks ahead of the general elections for the purpose of voting buying opined that for the country to get its electoral processes right during the 2023 general elections, the Nigerian banks must assist in notifying the anti-graft agencies on how this money is moved in and out of the banks.

According to her, an early warning flagging by the Central bank and Commercial institutions will as well alert anti-graft agencies to track illicit money intended to usurp the wills of the people through rigging of elections induced by money.

“The recent initiative of collaborating with the EFCC, ICPC, NFIU, NBC, IPAC and other stakeholders by INEC during the stakeholders’ summit aimed at addressing the influence of money on the 2023 general election must be encouraged and the decisions reached implemented”, she said.

Read also: 20 passengers abducted at Igueben train station attack, not 31– says Edo Govt

Nwadishi, who expressed zeal and enthusiasm shown by citizens that have gone out en-masse to the various Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices across the 774 LGAs to collect their Permanent Voters Card, however, lamented reports that politicians are buying off PVCs from citizens to rig the elections.

While adding that the act is condemnable and uncalled for, she stated that the security agencies must investigate the incidents and ensure that those found wanting are apprehended.

In his remarks, Timidi Wariowe, Head of Voters Education and Publicity, Edo state office of INEC said the body is prepared to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the country.

Wariowe called on the stakeholders to prevail on the youths to be orderly so that those who have registered for their PVCs can collect them with ease.

Speaking on the part of security preparation for the elections, Mohammed Dankwara, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Angela Akaro said the command has put all the necessary machineries in place to ensure a peaceful elections in the country.

Dankwara assured that those find wanting of electoral malpractices during the elections will be dealt with in accordance with the laid electoral laws and regulations.