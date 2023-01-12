20 passengers abducted at Igueben train station attack, not 31– says Edo Govt

Edo State Government on Wednesday said 20 persons were kidnapped at last Saturday’s attack on Igueben train station in Igueben local government area of the state as against the earlier reported figure of 31 passengers.

Chris Nehikhare, the state commissioner for communication and orientation made the disclosure while giving update of the state government’s efforts to rescue the victims.

“From intelligence reports , we have discovered that the kidnappers actually made away with 20 passengers. But with the rescue of seven persons, the actual numbers with the abductors now are 13.

“The operations for the rescue of the remaining victims are ongoing and we are confident that very soon they will be rescued unhurt and be reunited with their families safely”, he said.

Nehikhare who also gave update of the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu meeting with leaders, elders and village heads in the locality, said the government had existing security architecture.

He listed the forfeiture of property of individual found to have been used for the abduction of persons by the state government.

Other architecture include the charging of person (s) whose property was found to have been used to murder or kill person to court as an accomplice.

He, however, urged members of the general public not to hesitate to avail the state government and security agencies of any useful information that can lead to the rescue of the remaining victims as well as the arrest of the abductors.

He assured that the state government will release the remaining victims unhurt and return safely to their various families.

He advised the media to work with the information from the government and not from other sources from the safety of the family of the victims.

Nehikhare said the state government takes security very seriously and that the train station belongs to the federal government who assured the public of adequate security at the train stations.

He however commended the police and other security agencies, vigilante and hunters for a good job, saying that the focus of the state government is to get the victims released.