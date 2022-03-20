2023: Atiku to declare intention to run for president March 23 – Media Office

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, will on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, officially declare his intention to seek his party’s nomination to contest the 2023 presidency.

A four-paragraph statement signed by his media office, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, announcing the declaration, said: “After several months of consultations with stakeholders across the country and in the Diaspora, as well as all organs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, will officially declare his intent to run for the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday, 23 March, 2022.”

Read also: 2023: Atiku, others set to declare in 3 weeks

According to the release, the event will have in attendance Atiku Abubakar’s friends, associates, political leaders, party faithful and supporters, and will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja at 11 am.

“His official declaration kick starts the former Vice President’s participation in the race for the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of the next year’s general election,” it further stated.

The statement also noted that Atiku had last week picked the nomination and expression of interest forms of the PDP, “which were donated to him by the North East Business Community, urging him to run for president in the 2023 election.”