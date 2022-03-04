2023: Atiku formally declares for presidency

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has formally joined the presidential race ahead of the 2023 general election.

The former Vice President in a video shared by a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri on YouTube declared while meeting with some stakeholders.

Atiku, who was the candidate of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, said based on his experience he could lead Nigeria which is currently facing challenges if given the opportunity.

Atiku stressed that there was the urgent need to rescue the country from collapse, adding that the country was going through its worse period in history, and that the PDP was capable of offering Nigerians the desired leadership.

According to him, “We are in one of the trying and tough times in our history in this country. Poverty, insecurity, joblessness and insecurity- there has never been a time when Nigerians need serious leadership than now.

“PDP is in a better position to offer Nigerians that desirable leadership. That is what I want to offer. I want to offer solutions to our problems.

“I have the experience in the lower and highest level. As a vice president of Nigeria, I made much progress in national transformation.

“As a businessman, I have solved grassroots problems by creating jobs for thousands of people.”