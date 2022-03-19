2023: Abia PDP passes vote of confidence in Ikpeazu over decision on party’s candidate

The Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence in the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu over his decision to give members of the party a chance to decide who emerges the gubernatorial candidate of the party ahead 2023.

The party also resolved to work in accord and mobilise all party resources to work for the success of its candidates at all levels in the state in the 2023 general election.

This was stated in a communiqué signed by

Alwell Asiforo Okere, state chairman, and Iro David, state secretary, at the end of a meeting of members of the PDP in the state, comprising stakeholders at all levels in the state including the one hundred and eighty four (184) wards. The meeting was held at the International Conference Center, Umuahia.

The party commended the decision of the state governor to allow the leadership at all levels to take part in charting a direction towards the emergence of a worthy flag-bearer, while urging all party members to support the party’s candidate at all levels for success in 2023 poll.

The party further lauded the governor for his outstanding achievements since assuming office in 2015.

The meeting, according to the communiqué, said: “That we thank the governor of our dear state, Okezie Ikpeazu for his determination and resolve to ensure that the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election emerges through the decision of the party.

“That we commend the decision of the state governor to the effect that the leadership of the party and all the ward chapters of the party will participate in charting a direction towards the emergence of a worthy flag bearer.

“That we shall mobilise all party resources to work for the success of our party’s candidate at the general election come 2023.”

It further stated: “That the party shall work in harmony for the overall success of our party. That we urge all party faithful in line with our custom to queue behind our candidates at all levels to guarantee victory at the polls.

“That for his giant strides and developments in the state, for the policies of his government which has led to outstanding improvements in Foreign Direct Investments as captured by the records of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“That for his ability to make Abia State the West African hub for Small and Medium Enterprises, that for the peaceful political atmosphere in the state,

“That For the robust inter party relations in the state, that for the valuable indices from agencies of the Federal Government which has portrayed Abia State in good light; that for his commitment to provide working tools to the State Working Committee of the party and to other levels of the party;

“That for his constructive engagement with the party to define the way forward to determine issues which affect 2023 elections, that the party, do hereby, pass a vote of implicit confidence on the state Governor and Leader of the People’s Democratic Party in the State, Dr.Okezie Victor Ikpeazu.”