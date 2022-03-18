Edo PDP crisis: We are open to harmonious resolution – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that they were open to the harmonious resolution of the crisis rocking the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Obaseki made the declaration in a statement issued to newsmen in Benin City sequel to the three-man reconciliation committee constituted by the National leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who said the national leadership of the party has commenced process to resolving the issues, however, disclaimed comments made on social media by some persons as regards the ongoing discussion between leaders within the party.

He said: “There has been a flurry of statements and comments on social media by mischief makers who are hiding under the pretext of the ongoing conversation between leaders within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stir crisis and cause disaffection.

“These statements and irresponsible behaviour are outrightly condemned. We hereby distance ourselves from the actions of these detractors.

“The National leadership of the party is already dealing with the issues and we are open to the harmonious resolution of whatever concerns that may arise.”

Members of the Edo State chapter of the party, including the state governor have been enmeshed in crisis over the purported integration of new members that defected alongside Obaseki in the run-up to the last governorship election in the state.