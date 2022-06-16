2020 Time100 Winner, Tunji Funsho, extols quality care at LASUTH

One of the 100 most influential persons in the world announced by Time Magazine in 2020, Tunji Funsho, has extolled the workforce at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for the quality of care and professionalism rendered at the institution.

The renowned Nigerian Cardiologist, who had practiced for over four decades, made this known as he shared his experience when his brother was admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital.

“My brother had bled into his brain and this made him unconscious for about a month. I was amazed at the quality of equipment and the professionalism displayed by the nurses, ergo therapists, resident doctors, and consultants at the hospital. They all ensured excellent patient care in an environment that is conducive to healing, which is very unusual in public health care facilities,” he said.

Funsho, a past district governor of Rotary International was instrumental in the World Health Organization certifying Nigeria and the WHO AFRO region as free of the wild poliovirus.

He said his brother was no more being fed with a tube having gained consciousness and his speech restored gradually.

He assured Nigerians that LASUTH has the facility for any type of healthcare with high-level specialists in all branches of medicine. The workforce are involved in the holistic treatment for all individuals as they are very much into their clients.

Recently, Funsho Rotary’s Nigeria Polio chair transitioned to regional and global responsibilities. He helped to steer Nigeria to its status as a country free of the wild poliovirus and will transition to regional and international polio responsibilities for Rotary from July 1.

In his reaction, Adetokunbo Fabamwo, LASUTH chief medical director appreciated the cardiologist for the recognition of hospital’s workforce, saying “the Lagos state government has paid attention to LASUTH, and this has fast-tracked our journey into becoming a quaternary healthcare institution. We want Lagosians to be confident in our services, as we are working assiduously to stem medical tourism in the country.”

Funsho has been the Chair of Rotary’s Nigeria National PolioPlus Committee since 2013, and has led PolioPlus efforts in the country, building upon the work of his predecessors. He has worked alongside Rotarians to raise awareness about the importance of polio immunization, encouraged governments and public figures to support polio eradication, and served as a vocal leader and advocate for Rotary and its fight to end polio.

He has worked closely with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative partner organizations including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.