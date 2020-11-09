2020 Alaghodaro: Edo assures improved business environment, friendly policies

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the business community in the state that his administration will consolidate on reforms and policies to ensure an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The state government will, through platforms like the Alaghodaro Summit, continue engaging with businesses, investors and other stakeholders to implement investment-friendly policies that would translate into greater opportunities for sustainable economic and social development of the state, Obaseki said.

The governor, who spoke through Kelvin Uwaibi, head of Edo Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), commended the contributions of the Edo business community in boosting the economy of the state.

The state’s business community is key and strategic in the state economic recovery plan, especially in the post coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic era, he said.

READ ALSO: A’ibom raises negotiation c’ttee after strike notice by labour

Obaseki noted: “We recognise the fact that the business community is very key and strategic to our economic recovery plan. This is why we are always ready to engage with this community, as will be witnessed in the forthcoming 2020 Alaghodaro summit.

“Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) manifesto of his administration is largely anchored on making the state a preferred destination for investors as well as the top 3 home for investment in Nigeria.”

According to Obaseki, “Edo State is on course to become the preferred business destination in Nigeria. We strongly believe that this is achievable. The business community is a major stakeholder to facilitate the process.”