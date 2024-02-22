1,000 entrepreneurs empowered, trained on sustainable business in LBN initiative

The Learn Business With Nola (LBN) initiative has empowered and trained 1,000 entrepreneurs on how to build a sustainable business amid a challenging operating environment.

The entrepreneurs were empowered at the fourth edition of the annual LBN conference.

The initiative has over the years been making a significant impact on numerous entrepreneurs through exclusive mentoring sessions and providing essential funding opportunities.

According to Adetola Nola, the driving force behind this initiative and the CEO of Veritasi Homes and Properties, the goal of the event was to equip participants with the right strategies to foster business growth.

He shared that the motivation for establishing the annual conference was rooted in a desire to help young entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of running a business successfully.

“Since 2019, LBN has evolved into a highly anticipated event for entrepreneurs from Lagos and beyond. We’ve had attendees travel from different parts of the country, and I’m delighted that we consistently deliver the value they seek,” he said.

“My goal for 2023 was to raise business leaders, and I pursued this tirelessly throughout the year. I also wanted to ensure that LBN 2023 aligned with that goal and with the kind of feedback we’ve been getting; I believe we achieved that goal. It has been an incredible experience for all involved.”

The fourth edition featured renowned speakers and industry experts such as Seun Fakorede, Tricia Olufemi-Olumide(TriciaBiz) and Aderinsola Jolaosho alongside the host, Adetola Nola.

Chubunna Ogbonna, an attendee, expressed satisfaction about the event saying, “Nola never ceases to amaze us year after year with the LBN conference.”

“From the speakers to the panel sessions and the training sessions with Nola, it has always been nothing short of explosive.”

“LBN 2023 was mind-blowing and I am certain every participant got value from the sessions. I applied some of the strategies taught at last year’s edition and it helped my business grow so I am convinced that with the knowledge from this year’s event, I’ll get much better results.”

LBN is an initiative stemming from the Nola Business Incubator and it is on a mission of tackling unemployment in Nigeria and assisting budding entrepreneurs in establishing sustainable businesses.