Meet Adedoyin Oyewole, entrepreneur filling gaps in traditional lending

Adedoyin Oyewole is a senior program manager at Amazon. Her desire to drive positive change and revolutionize the country’s financial sector prompted her to establish SquadSave, a startup using AI and big data analytics for alternate lending.

Without a doubt, technology has had a great impact on the financial services industry with the active roles played by some key professionals.

Oyewole, a key player in this industry with her expertise and a global career spanning three continents has immensely contributed to the growth of innovation and provided topnotch solutions in various sectors such as banking, business, industry and technology.

She has been in the finance and technology space for over a decade, utilizing her insights to drive impactful strategic initiatives, spearhead operational efficiencies and deliver value to clients.

Read also: Nigerian entrepreneur to represent nation at UN SDG conference

In her early days as an aspiring lady, Oyewole’s career choice was driven by her passion for problem-solving and an interest in the intersection between finance, technology, and business.

This driving force led her to establish SquadSave to fill the gaps in traditional lending.

Oyewole’s visionary leadership extends beyond individual projects as she harnesses digital technologies, democratizes access to financial services, and promotes financial inclusion while empowering individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

Read also: Nigerian women shun mobile money for traditional saving groups

She provides comprehensive strategic plans, implements innovative financial technologies, develops risk management strategies and designs customer-centric digital experiences.

Looking ahead, Oyewole sees boundless opportunities for the industry to thrive. She advocates for increased collaboration between financial and technology sectors as well as with the regulatory authorities, emphasizing transparency, adoption of cutting-edge technologies, accountability and cybersecurity measures as essential pillars for growth.

Furthermore, Oyewole calls upon government and regulators to play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. By creating conducive regulatory sandboxes, and providing support to startups, they can propel the industry forward and ensure a more inclusive, resilient and prosperous future.

Oyewole stands as a visionary leader, shaping the course of the industry and leaving an indelible mark on the global economy. Her unwavering commitment to driving positive change serves as an inspiration to all, for the birth of more innovations and possibilities.