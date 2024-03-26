10 most fatal terrorist attacks in 2023 – Report 

In 2023, devastating terrorist attacks struck communities worldwide, featuring coordinated assaults, suicide bombings, and indiscriminate shootings.

Perpetrated by extremist groups with ideological, political, or religious motivations, these incidents demonstrate the ongoing threat of terrorism.

According to the Global Terrorism Index report (GTI), here are the top 10 most fatal terrorist attacks in 2023

Isreal

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas, orchestrated a coordinated armed invasion into southern Israel, breaching the Gaza-Israel barrier and launching over 3,000 rockets at Israeli communities. The assault resulted in more than 1,200 deaths, including 695 Israeli civilians, 71 foreign nationals, and 373 security forces. Additionally, around 250 Israeli civilians and soldiers were taken hostage during the attack.

Niger

On November 16, 2023, a devastating ambush occurred in the Tillabéri region of Niger, resulting in the loss of 200 soldiers’ lives and leaving 34 others wounded, believed to be carried out by the Greater Sahara Province of Islamic State (IS) and the Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM).

Syril

On October 5, 2023, a devastating attack occurred at the Homs Military Academy in Syria during a graduation ceremony, resulting in at least 100 deaths and over 240 injuries from explosive-laden drones, with no specific group claiming responsibility.

Pakistan

On January 30, 2023, a devastating suicide bombing at the Police Lines Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, resulted in 84 deaths, including the perpetrator, and over 220 injuries, with the majority of casualties being police officers. The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted police officers during their prayers.

Burkina Faso

The February 17, 2023, ambush in Burkina Faso resulted in the deaths of at least 71 soldiers, with three injured and an unconfirmed number abducted, prompting security forces to launch counter-offensive operations, claiming to have killed 160 assailants, amid ongoing violence linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS (ISIL) in the Sahel region since 2015.

Burkina Faso

In the February 26, 2023 attack on Partiaga, Burkina Faso, at least 60 civilians died, structures were set ablaze, and Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) is suspected, amid escalating jihadist violence in the region, causing over 10,000 deaths since 2015, with urgent calls for stability and protection of civilians.

Burkina Faso

On November 5, 2023, the attack on Zaongo, Burkina Faso, at least 70 civilians died, with jihadist groups suspected, amid a surge in atrocities by groups like JNIM and ISGS, prompting calls for investigation and exacerbating food shortages in besieged towns.

Mali

In the night of March 1, 2023 clash near Tin Fadimata village, Mali, between IS and JNIM fighters, casualties remain uncertain, but JNIM claims to have killed at least 60 IS fighters, exacerbating the region’s Islamist threat and humanitarian crisis.

Nigeria

In a clash near Lake Chad in Borno State, Nigeria, on August 19, 2023, ISWAP fighters attacked Boko Haram, resulting in 100 Boko Haram fighters and 60 ISWAP fighters killed, illustrating the ongoing struggle between these extremist groups and the risks faced by civilians.

Burkina Faso

On December 24, 2023, gunmen attacked a military barracks in Souli, Loroum province, Nord region of Burkina Faso, resulting in at least 60 soldiers killed and over a dozen wounded. The perpetrators, identified as Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), contribute to the ongoing security crisis in Burkina Faso, where armed groups frequently carry out raids and violence.