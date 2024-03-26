Nigeria remains high in global terrorism index ranking 2024

Nigeria finds itself once again in an uncomfortable position with the ongoing battle against terrorism, with its recent ranking in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) underscoring the persistent challenges the nation faces in combating extremism.

The GTI, published annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace, serves as a comprehensive analysis of the impact of terrorism worldwide, assessing factors such as terrorist incidents, fatalities, injuries, and property damage.

With a score of 7.575, Nigeria’s placement in the index signals a continuing struggle against terrorism within its borders, raising concerns both domestically and internationally.

Nigeria’s ranking among countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Somalia – all known for their protracted conflicts – highlights the severity of the situation within the nation.

“Nigeria recorded its first increase in terrorism in three years in 2023, with total deaths rising by 34 percent to 524. This year marks Nigeria’s highest death toll since 2020, driven by a surge in conflict between ISWA and Boko Haram. If the conflict between these two groups was excluded, terrorism deaths would have declined by 18 percent”.

One of the most alarming aspects of Nigeria’s position in the GTI is the longevity of its struggle against terrorism. Despite concerted efforts by the government and security forces, the threat of extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) continues to loom large over the country.

The report highlighted “deaths from terrorism rose to 8,352 in 2023, a 22 percent increase from the prior year”.

Also, Nigeria is one of ten countries responsible for 87 percent of global terrorism-related deaths, with its share amounting to 6 percent.

While Burkina Faso, Israel, Mali, Pakistan, Syria, Niger, Somalia, Myanmar, and Cameroon account for 23 percent, 14 percent, 9 percent, 8 percent, 8 percent, 6 percent, 5 percent, 4 percent, and 3 percent of global terrorism-related deaths respectively, the rest of the world collectively represents 13 percent.

According to the Global Terrorism Index Report (GTI), the following eight countries rank high in terms of terrorism.

Burkina Faso’s score of 8.571 indicates escalating terrorism in the Sahel.

Israel’s high ranking of 8.143 showcases global terrorism’s complex dynamics.

Mali’s score of 7.998 reflects ongoing instability post-rebellion.

Pakistan’s score of 7.916 shows an entrenched fight against terrorism.

Syria’s ranking of 7.890 mirrors multifaceted conflict.

Afghanistan’s score of 7.825 signifies persistent post-conflict challenges.

Somalia’s ranking of 7.814 highlights security fragility amid civil war.

Nigeria’s placement at 7.575 reaffirms its status as a terrorism epicenter in sub-Saharan Africa.