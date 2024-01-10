10 fastest growing skills in demand in 2024

The technology sector is one of the fastest growing. The Internet’s broad reach has influenced practically every area of our lives and skills, prompting businesses to transition to digital and networked frameworks as reported by BusinessDay.

According to Coursera, an online skills training platform, “The Job Skills of 2024 report identifies the year’s fastest-growing skills, based on insights from five million enterprise learners affiliated with 3,000 businesses, 3,600 higher education institutions, and governments in over 100 countries. These learners, who access Coursera through institutions focused on employment readiness and upskilling, represent a significant subset of Coursera’s total learner base of more than 136 million”

Seven out of the top ten fastest-growing skills overall are business-related, including e-commerce, media strategy & planning, search engine optimization, customer success, Power BI, audit, and marketing management. This encompasses skills such as customer relationship management, advertising, and people management, making it a total of ten business skills in high demand.

Here are the fastest-growing skills overall in 2024.

E-Commerce

E-Commerce has secured the top spot as the most rapidly growing skill in demand. With the increasing shift towards digital channels for buying and selling products or services, professionals with e-commerce skills are in high demand.

Media Strategy & Planning

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so does the need for effective media strategy and planning. Professionals who can determine objectives, strategize, and plan for delivering the right content to target audiences are in high demand.

System Security

With the rise of cyber threats, system security has become a paramount concern for organizations. Professionals skilled in securing networks and resources are crucial for safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring the integrity of digital infrastructures.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

In the digital age, having a strong online presence is essential for businesses. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has become a critical skill for professionals looking to optimize website content and improve search engine rankings.

Customer Success

Ensuring customer satisfaction and success is a key focus for businesses in 2024. Professionals adept at identifying opportunities and proactively solving customer problems are highly valued.

Power BI

Data-driven decision-making is at the forefront of business strategies, making Power BI skills highly sought after. Professionals who can leverage Power BI to surface data insights are instrumental in helping organizations make informed decisions.

Linux

As an open-source operating system, Linux has gained widespread popularity for its stability and security. Professionals proficient in using the Linux operating system for all devices are in demand across various industries.

Systems Design

System design involves defining the architecture, product design, modules, interfaces, and data to meet specified requirements. With the increasing complexity of technological solutions, professionals skilled in systems design are essential for developing efficient and scalable solutions.

Audit

The need for effective risk management, control, financial oversight, and governance processes is driving the demand for professionals with audit skills. Organizations are actively seeking individuals who can evaluate and improve the effectiveness of these processes, ensuring compliance and mitigating potential risks.

Marketing Management

Effective promotion and advertising are crucial for success in the competitive business environment. Marketing management skills, encompassing different tools and strategies, are in high demand.