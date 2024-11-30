10 African countries with the best education quality

Some African countries are making significant progress toward achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4), which aims to provide inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s Financing Africa report highlights nations nearing global standards in education, despite the continent facing a $97 billion annual funding gap. UNESCO estimates that African countries generate $70 billion annually for education, leaving a shortfall that hampers widespread progress.

While no country has fully achieved SDG4, increased investment in literacy and youth education is driving advancements. Experts stress the importance of international collaboration and sustained funding to bridge gaps and meet the 2030 agenda.

According to the report, here are the 10 African countries with the highest SDG 4 ratings.

1. Tunisia – 93.1

Tunisia ranks first in Africa with a score of 93.1. The country’s investment in education has ensured widespread access to learning opportunities and improved literacy rates. Efforts have focused on improving infrastructure and supporting educators to meet international standards.

2. Ghana – 84.5

Ghana’s position reflects its strong commitment to education reforms. The introduction of policies aimed at ensuring free and compulsory basic education has played a pivotal role. The country continues to strengthen its curriculum and teacher training programmes to improve outcomes.

3. Namibia – 83.7

Namibia has prioritised inclusivity in its educational system, ensuring that rural and urban areas access quality learning facilities. Continuous investments in teacher development and technology have enhanced the learning environment.

4. Mauritius – 83.5

Mauritius has consistently prioritised education as a key component of its development strategy. The introduction of free education from primary to tertiary levels has increased access, while partnerships with global institutions have contributed to improved quality.

5. Togo – 80.1

Togo’s focus on reducing barriers to education, particularly for girls and marginalised communities, has contributed to its high ranking. The country has implemented programmes aimed at increasing school enrolment and retention rates.

6. Cape Verde – 79.2

Cape Verde’s policies promote education as a right for all. The country has made notable progress in increasing enrolment rates and enhancing teacher training, positively impacting learning outcomes.

7. Morocco – 78.6

Morocco’s efforts to modernise its education system include increasing access to pre-school education and introducing reforms to secondary and higher education, which have contributed to its place on this list.

8. South Africa – 76.6

South Africa has made significant investments in education, particularly in higher education. Efforts to bridge inequality and provide access to quality education in underserved communities are ongoing.

9. Eswatini – 74.2

Eswatini has focused on strengthening basic education by increasing access to education and improving resources. This approach has resulted in steady progress towards achieving SDG 4 targets.

10. Kenya – 71.1

Kenya’s free primary and subsidised secondary education initiatives have contributed to its ranking. The integration of technology in classrooms and teacher development programmes continues to improve the quality of education.

