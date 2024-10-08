$1.9bn Kano-Maradi railway project to be completed 2026

Sa’id Alkali, the minister of transportation, has announced that the $1.9 billion Kano-Maradi railway project is 35 percent complete, with a target to finish by the end of 2026.

During uring an inspection visit to the railway project, Alkali alongside members of the Senate committee on land transportation, noted that the progress achieved so far has been made possible through counterpart funding from the Nigerian government, as funds from other financial partners have yet to be released.

Despite this, he expressed satisfaction with the pace of the work and emphasised the economic potential of the project.

He stated that the railway, once operational, could become a major revenue generator for Nigeria, especially with the commencement of freight services from Lagos to Maradi, Niger, as part of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“By the time you start freight from Lagos to Maradi, in line with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, we are going to generate a lot of money; it will make a significant impact on the GDP of the country. By the time we link Port Harcourt and Onne ports through Aba to Maiduguri, you will see the transformation and you will see how it will be next to oil,”

The $1.9 billion railway project, partially funded by a 15 percent contribution from the Nigerian government, is being financed through an 85 percent loan to be repaid over 50 years.

Read also: Lagos in pact with China to execute Green Line Rail project

The railway will cover 400km and include 13 stations, connecting Kano and Jigawa states in northern Nigeria with Maradi in Niger, with a branch line extending to Dutse in Jigawa State.

The minister explained further that in addition to improving passenger and freight transport, the project aims to integrate Nigeria’s rail network with other transport modes, stimulating economic growth in agriculture and manufacturing along the route. Once completed, the railway is expected to transport 9,300 passengers and 3,000 tons of freight daily.

During the inspection, Paulo Santos, Portuguese ambassador to Nigeria, confirmed that the project is on schedule, with construction currently focused on Dutse in Katsina State. So far, 320km of the planned 400km have been covered.

Aliero Adamu Aliero, chairman of the Senate committee on land transport, commended the work done despite the funding delays. He noted that progress has been made from the 15 percent counterpart funds already released by the Nigerian government. “Imagine if the 85 percent comes, then they will be able to deliver the project before the due date,” Aliero remarked.

He also assured that compensation for land and properties affected by the project has been duly paid.

Share