Movie Review 12 – Miracle in cell No 7 ( Netflix Review)

There were loads of reviews about this movie and how it would definitely make you cry; there were even sayings that if you watched this movie and didn’t shed a tear, then you must be a hardened criminal. I totally loved and enjoyed this movie from the word go, this is a total 100% recommendation from me to anyone. Well I am not sure I really want to discuss whether I cried or not, I leave that to you to judge, but then I must confess that the movie got to my heart and soul. It brought a lot of thoughts to my heart and I sure did learn a few lessons also. Choosing a movie to watch can be a lot of hassle sometimes, so following feedbacks from others can help me that decision process shorter. Make sure you check this movie out on Netflix and let us know your verdict.

Aga Muhlach who played the role of “Joselito Gopez” who had a daughter called yesha Gopez in the movie, Joselito was an intellectually disabled man who loved his daughter so much and was willing to get her the world, despite not having a lot, he had lost his wife when she was born and had just her grandmother from his end to take care of her, Yesha loved him so much and didn’t see anything wrong with her dad. He would take her to school and bring her back and then suddenly missed one bag that she loved and couldn’t forgive himself. One day he saw the bag with the girl was trying to run after her, when she fell and died, immediately some people came around held him and framed him up for murder. On getting to the prison for a crime he didn’t commit, he became very good friends with his cell mates, who totally adored him, they decided to help him fight for his freedom, after helping him sneak his daughter into the cell to see him. You would need to see this movie to the very end to understand how touching this movie was, ok I think I almost lost it at then, but I would end this here for now, the pain felt here was so similar to that felt in Queen and Slim of 2020, this story was absolutely amazing.

Cast: Aga Muhlach, Bela Padila, Xia Vigor, Joel Torre, John Archilla, Tirso Cruz III, Soliman Cruz, Mon Confiiado, JC Santos,

Genre: Drama

Director: Nuel Crisostomo Naval

Runtime: 132/ minutes

Release Date; December 29th 2019

To my verdict I would score this movie 9/10, it was absolutely amazing and breath taking, one of those emotional movies that would leave you breathless and speechless at the end, one of those movies that would leave you close to tears and you fight so hard to make sure you don’t drop a tear, consoling yourself that it’s just a movie, well this movie was too deep to be just a movie, I learnt quite a lot from the movie. The epic side of the movie was at the tail end; make sure you stay till the very, then you would understand the entire movie. For all the Drama movie lovers I would surely be recommending this movie for you, the cinematography was awesome, the storyline, production, and cast were perfect for their roles. Although the end didn’t quite fit into what had I had in mind, they actually did surpass my expectations and imagination, making it one of those movies that you never get out of your head.

