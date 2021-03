Naira weakens the most in 3 months as dollar shortages persist

Nigeria’s currency on Tuesday weakened to its lowest level in three months, as shortage of dollars persist in the foreign exchange market. After trading on Tuesday, naira lost 0.59 percent of its value, closing at N411.63k per dollar, from N409. 20k closed the previous day at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, data from…