Naira rides on CBN intervention to end week with 0.41% gain

The pressured foreign exchange market ended the trading week with Nigeria’s currency gaining 0.41 percent week-on-week to close at N480 per dollar from last week’s close of N482, which was also the opening rate at the parallel market. Naira’s appreciation was a result of improved liquidity. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold about $100…