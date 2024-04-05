Trans-Nationwide Express to pay N9.963m as dividend

Trans-Nationwide Express has proposed a final dividend of N0.02kobo per ordinary shares of N0.50kobo each, amounting to N9.963million.

The dividend for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Tuesday June 11, 2024.

The register of shareholders will be closed from Wednesday June 12, 2023 to Friday June 14, 2024.

On Thursday June 20, 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Tuesday, June 11, 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

The company’s shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrars’ E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form.