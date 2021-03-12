Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria identifies post demutualisation survival

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) has urged stockbroking companies in Nigeria to align their business models with the newly demutualised The Nigerian Stock Exchange to maximize the anticipated opportunities and minimize the risks. Following its approval to convert into public company by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs…

