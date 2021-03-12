BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria identifies post demutualisation survival

...urges stockbroking firms to align business models with newly demutualised Exchange

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) has urged stockbroking companies in Nigeria to align their business models with the newly demutualised The Nigerian Stock Exchange to maximize the anticipated opportunities and minimize the risks. Following its approval to convert into public company by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Corporate Affairs…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.