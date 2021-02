Ireland-based Restorium Capital Limited has unveiled three products and services to address funding gaps in the financial market. These products: trade finance and credit enhancement services, project and business financing services and stock loan funding for publicly traded stocks on the Nigerian Bourse were unveiled last weekend by the Managing Director, Omotayo Adeola during a…

