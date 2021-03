The Ex-Officio, National Council, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, was hosted to a digital Closing Gong Ceremony in celebration of his years of meritorious service and contributions to the growth of the NSE on March 31, 2021. With the successful completion of demutualisation, the NSE has transitioned from a member-owned company to a…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login