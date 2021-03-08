BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Notore notifies NSE of management changes

… Okoloko retires after 16 years as CEO

Notore Chemical Industries
Notore is Africa’s first indigenous Urea fertilizer producer in Sub-Saharan Africa including South Africa.

Nigeria’s leading agro-allied company, Notore Chemical Industries Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its shareholders and the general public of changes to its management. Notore is Africa’s first indigenous Urea fertilizer producer in Sub-Saharan Africa including South Africa. With the change, Onajite Okoloko retires as the company’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,…

