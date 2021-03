The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday, March 3 engaged with Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Issuers’ in the Nigerian capital market in line with its commitment to deepen activities in the segment. The virtual session highlighted key development areas for the market specifically in terms of product issuances, market liquidity, regulatory landscape and capacity building….

