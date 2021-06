Nigeria’s stock market returned to the positive territory on Wednesday as the All Share Index (ASI) increased slightly by 0.15 percent at the close of trading session. The value of listed stocks increased by N30billion as more investors mopped up value counters at low prices. Amid a mixed trading session which ended up in the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login