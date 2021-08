Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with relevant Alternative Dispute Resolution professionals as a means to ensuring effective dispute resolution in the capital market. Director-General of the SEC, Lamido Yuguda said this is key in sustaining investment in the capital market. The SEC DG stated this when the Abuja…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login