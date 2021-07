As investors await earnings releases from the large-cap stocks on the Nigerian Exchange, the market failed to gain traction on Wednesday, July 28, dipping slightly by 0.03percent. The muted buy-side activity on the Bourse came as investors continued to evaluate among others, the likely implications of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) ‘hold’ decision on key…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login